Ely air cadets opened their first parade night of the New Year by welcoming a former member to the team.

Sergeant Jean Donoghue donned her uniform on her return to the setup, where she will become the squadron's Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) officer, stores officer and adventure training officer.

Jean, who joined the squadron four years ago as a civilian instructor, helped relaunch the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme and is a staff member of the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Road Marching Team.

A spokesperson said: "Two other civilian instructors who joined made their intentions clear that they wish to follow in her footsteps and go into uniform as soon as possible to help lead the Ely cadets to greater success."

In her youth, Jean was a cadet warrant officer with the 444 (Shoreditch) squadron before she became a DoE award scheme leader in London.

Four Ely cadets will be led by Jean when they travel to the capital to collect their DoE gold award certificates later this year.