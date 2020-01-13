Soul and serenity fayre is a treat for the mind, body and spirit in Ely

The Soul and Serenity Fair at The Maltings held by Positively Treated welcomed guests from across the city. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A wellbeing event to help the mind, body and spirit brought therapists and retailers together at a soul and serenity fayre in Ely.

PositivEly Treated held the event at The Maltings on Sunday (January 12) to help combat the "post-festive lull".

It stemmed from the success of Ely's first pagan and alternative fayre last year.

Posting on Facebook, PositivEly Treated thanked their generous supporters.

"We simply couldn't do this without you.... without our incredible traders, our wonderful readers and mediums. Our therapists and our speakers. We couldn't do it without every last one of you that came through the doors.

"We, as a small team of three, couldn't have done it without our dedicated team of volunteers.

"Without you, all of you, there is no such thing as an event.

"Without you, we're dreamers - with you? We make it all a reality."

Organisers are also planning to host the first of a series of Waking the Witch talks this month, which explore Paganism and witchcraft in more detail.

