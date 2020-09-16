Advanced search

Self-build plots available near Ely for £135,000

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2020

Developer Chard Robinson has launched a development of serviced self-build plots in Little Thetford, near Ely. Pictures: Chard Robinson

A developer has launched a development of self-build plots in Little Thetford, near Ely.

Chard Robinson has released a site of 10 private plots on The Wytches, which is north of the village centre.

Company director Stephen Chard said: “With the coronavirus pandemic changing the way we live our lives and the amount of time we spend in our homes, there is little doubt that remote working is likely to become part of the ‘new normal’ for many people.

“Now there is the perfect opportunity for home buyers to take complete control of their home environment.”

Since the coronavirus lockdown, home buyers now have different needs such as office space and a garden.

Planning consent on the site was approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council in 2019 and preparation works for the development are now underway.

Co-director Neil Robinson said: “We are excited to be introducing something new to the local area and to be launching at Little Thetford right now.

“More and more people are looking at self-build as a way to achieve the perfect home for their needs, and with life becoming more home-based for many, the opportunity to specify every aspect of their property is a great incentive.”

Prices start at £135,000 via selling agents Cheffins.

