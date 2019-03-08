Gallery

Entries flood in for 2019 Soham Pumpkin Fair - and what a great occasion it turned out to be despite some blustery winds

To rephrase a favourite song: "Didn't we have a lovely time the day we went to Soham, A beautiful day, we had lunch on the way and all to see a pumpkin or too". And so the people turned out in droves to join all the fun of the Soham Pumpkin Fair.

After a challenging week, Saturday dawned with the promise of little or no rain for Soham.

Despite blustery winds, competition entries for the 45th Soham Pumpkin Fair flooded in throughout the morning as gigantic pumpkins, enormous sunflowers and other various shapes of vegetable arrived at the recreation ground.

Decorated cakes, floral arrangements, art and poetry were also entered into the indoor competitions area, showing off the creativity of local groups and residents.

Many emphasised this year's theme of the 75th anniversary of the Soham Rail Disaster

With judging complete, it was revealed that the heaviest pumpkin was grown by Andrew Fletcher with a weight of 375kg. Other outstanding entries were: the heaviest potato grown by Chloë Phillips at 1.127kg and the heaviest onion grown by Charles Warner at 1.695kg.

This year for the first time, the fair held a pet show (run by Perfeq Pets). The baby ferrets from Cambridgeshire Ferret Rescue won 'The pet the judge would most like to take home'.

At 1.30pm the fair was opened by Rev. Eleanor Whalley, who then went on to judge the children's fancy dress. Arena events then followed with displays by the local schools, Dad's Army Singers; A George Formby Ukulele Tribute, Ferret Racing, Ely Irish Dancing and Kuk Sool Won martial arts.

There were static displays from; Soham Museum; Bygones & Scrapbooks and Soham Heritage & Tourism Group among others.

There were regular favourites appearing too: a collection of classic vehicles; charity stalls; a craft tent; a fun fair and of course a BBQ, Refreshments and a wide range of food and produce. The afternoon ended with a raffle and the prize-giving ceremony, where cups, trophies and certificates were awarded to all the winners of the day. The fair proved to be a great day out for the local community, while raising money for many worthy causes.

Main beneficiaries this year are:

St Andrews Church - to help with the restoration project

Soham Community Group - to help fund the new day centre

Friends of Soham Village College - to help improve outdoor seating areas for their students.

Our thanks to the various organisations, companies and people of Soham and local area for their fantastic support making the 45th fair as successful as many of those that have gone before.

