Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:59 PM October 27, 2021   
The crash involving a pedestrian and a guided busway bus happened on October 26 near Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge.

The crash involving a pedestrian and a guided busway bus happened on October 26 near Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A woman pedestrian has died following a collision involving a guided busway bus yesterday (Tuesday October 26).

The incident happened just after 6pm on the guided busway near Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s from Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police do not know if there were any passengers on the bus at the time and are appealing for witnesses, footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chatonline forms or 101 quoting incident 385 of October 26.

