Stunning photos of animals and scenery formed part of 72 entries in Ely Photographic Club's second print competition of the season.

3rd Storm Clouds over Bamburgh by John Harvey

Judge Jonathan Vaines had his work cut-out to critique and focus on the strengths of each print.

Hints and tips were given to members on how to improve.

Print Colour:

1st Brown Hare with Wild Flowers by Kevin Pigney (20 points)

1st Fag Ash Lil by Nick Bowman

2nd London Riverside by James Billings (20 Points)

3rd Preening Flamingo by Dave Hawkins (19 points)

Highly Commended - Crested Francolin by Bruce Liggitt (19 Points)

Commended - Kingfisher Snack and Rubbing Beaks by John Harvey (both 18 points)

1st Brown Hare with Wild Flowers by Kevin Pigney.

Print Monochrome:

1st Fag Ash Lil by Nick Bowman (20 points)

2nd Lakeside Morning by Bruce Liggitt (20 points)

3rd Storm Clouds over Bamburgh by John Harvey (20 points)

2nd Lakeside Morning by Bruce Liggitt

Highly Commended - Bloomer £3.50 by John Harvey (19 points)

Highly Commended - Hare Portrait by Nick Bowman (19 Points)

Commended - Kingfisher Preening by Richard Whitmore

The competition took place on November 20.

3rd Preening Flamingo by Dave Hawkins

The club meets on a Wednesday evening at Ely College from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

If you are interested in joining then visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk

