Published: 5:00 PM October 22, 2021

A second public consultation is being held for residents to offer their views on proposals to increase rail capacity through Ely.

The latest consultation from Network Rail aims to engage with the local community to discuss the proposals as part of the Ely area capacity enhancement programme (EACE).

Between October 18-November 28, options to allow more trains to run through Ely by improving rail capacity and reliability for passenger services will be presented by Network Rail.

These include:

Proposals to remodel the track layout at Ely North junction

Options for level crossings at Queen Adelaide, Stonea, Burgess Drove (Waterbeach) and Well Engine foot crossing

Proposals to upgrade other 15 level crossings across the wider area.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This consultation is a perfect way for passengers to help create a network that works for them.

“We remain committed to improving rail capacity through Ely and urge passengers to use this opportunity to comment on the future of this railway.”

Members of the public can ask questions to Network Rail through a live webchat and dedicated phone line up to October 30.

The webchat is open Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays at 10am-4pm and Wednesdays between 2-8pm.

The phone line (0800 160 1780) is available to dial between 2-5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 5-8pm on Wednesdays and 10am-1pm on Saturdays.

In-person events will also be held at the Queen Adelaide Village Hall in November to provide an opportunity for residents to put questions to Network Rail’s Ely project team.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said this consultation could be “the most important yet.

"This is as we present options that will be essential to releasing the capacity through the Ely north junction bottleneck and seeking to resolve challenges at key level crossings.”

A consultation earlier this year found 76 per cent of residents supported proposals to expand the capacity at Ely.

Network Rail said it expects an increased capacity to bring benefits to the local, regional and national economies.

To book an appointment at the face-to-face Queen Adelaide event, live webchat or phone chat, or for more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3jtyWZI.