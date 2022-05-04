The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2022 is now open and members of the public are encouraged to nominate social workers who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work - Credit: Social Work Awards

A charity is on the lookout for inspiring social workers in Cambridgeshire who have made an exceptional difference to the lives of people they support.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2022 is now open for entries and members of the public are encouraged to nominate social workers who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work.

There are 17 award categories to enter across adult and children’s services including Adult Social Worker of the Year, Children’s Social Worker of the Year and Team of the Year.

Chair of the Social Work Awards, Peter Hay CBE, said: “Social work is such an important and demanding profession.

“If you know an inspiring social worker in Cambridgeshire, make sure you let them know by nominating them this year.”

Finalists will be recognised at an exclusive awards ceremony in London in November with exclusive invitation to a reception at the Houses of Parliament in March 2023.

To nominate an inspirational social worker, visit: https://socialworkawards.awardsplatform.com/dashboard

Nominations close on June 24 and the full list of categories can be found at www.socialworkawards.com.