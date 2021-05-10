Radio play and first live gig in a year for teenage musician
An aspiring teenage musician from Ely has his new song played on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire - just days after performing his first live gig in a year.
Sean Trelford, whose single ‘Everybody’ was played on BBC Radio Cambs on Saturday, last week performed with his brother Thomas at The Plough & Harrow in Littleport.
He said: “This was our first performance in over a year and we loved it.
“We used to busk in Ely, and it was always well received by the people passing by.”
Sean said that making music has been his “way to cope with the pandemic”.
Unable to see his friends and missing social contact, the 14-year-old described music as his “refuge.”
Talking about his new single, ‘Everybody’, Sean said: “The song has been a labour of love for me, as I composed the lyrics and music, then played and recorded the drums, guitar and bass one by one to create the final track.
‘Everybody’ is available on all Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon.
It is the follow-up to his first single, ‘Dearest One’, which was played on local radio and received positive reviews in the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.
