SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer goes into self-isolation after family member ‘has symptoms of the coronavirus’

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer revealed today she is self-isolating after a family member developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Ms Frazer, a Government minister, made her announcement on Twitter just after midday.

“A member of my family has symptoms of the coronavirus, so in line with Government advice I am self-isolating,” she tweeted.

“I am feeling very well and continue my work as prisons and probation minister as well as serving my constituents.”

She was appointed as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice on July 25 last year.

She was Solicitor General from 9 May 2019 to 25 July 2019.

She was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice.

She was elected as Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015.