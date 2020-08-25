Volunteer scrub sewers receive £3,000 grant to continue their efforts

An Ely Rotary club has arranged a £3,000 donation for a team of volunteer sewers who have been making medical scrubs throughout the pandemic.

The Ely and Surrounding Villages Scrub Hub is a team of 39 sewers who have produced around 250 sets of scrubs as well as 400 masks, 60 scrub hats and 700 washbags to locations such as hospitals and care homes.

And the Ely Hereward Rotary Club helped the group receive funds through a Rotary International scheme which offers grants to projects supporting the community during Covid-19.

A post on the Scrub Hub Facebook page said: “We will use this money to support the work of this group by buying some much needed fabric and supplies.

“We have just received a request for scrubs from Welney Ward at the Princess of Wales Hospital, and this very generous grant will enable us to buy fabric that is the right colour and weight for their needs.”

The Ely Hereward Rotary Club is one of two Rotary groups in Ely.

To find out more about the Scrub Hub, visit its Facebook page.