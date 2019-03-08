Ely optician raises £122 for Alzheimer's Society by dying her hair blue
PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 May 2019
Archant
An Ely optician raised more than £100 for charity by "doing some a bit different" and dying her hair blue.
Dani Moore, who works at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, decided to support the Alzheimer's Society by changing the colour of her locks during Dementia Action Week.
Thanks to trainee dispensing optician Dani's eye-catching new look, a book sale and a raffle, the Buttermarket branch raised £122 in sponsorship and donations for the cause.
Dani said: "Alzheimer's Society is our company's charity of the year and one that is close to our hearts because it affects so many families.
"I wanted to do something a bit different and it got a good response."
You may also want to watch:
Family business Scrivens, which was established in 1938, has 181 stores in England and Wales, and 1,100 employees.
For more information, visit www.scrivens.com