Ely optician raises £122 for Alzheimer's Society by dying her hair blue

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 May 2019

Dani Moore, who is a trainee dispensing optician at Scrivens in Ely, showed spec-tacular support for Alzheimer’s Society by dyeing her hair blue. She is pictured with her colleagues, sales advisor Sophie Beckett (left) and branch manager Makayla Beckett (right). Picture: LORNA BISHOP.

An Ely optician raised more than £100 for charity by "doing some a bit different" and dying her hair blue.

Dani Moore, who works at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, decided to support the Alzheimer's Society by changing the colour of her locks during Dementia Action Week.

Thanks to trainee dispensing optician Dani's eye-catching new look, a book sale and a raffle, the Buttermarket branch raised £122 in sponsorship and donations for the cause.

Dani said: "Alzheimer's Society is our company's charity of the year and one that is close to our hearts because it affects so many families.

"I wanted to do something a bit different and it got a good response."

Family business Scrivens, which was established in 1938, has 181 stores in England and Wales, and 1,100 employees.

For more information, visit www.scrivens.com

