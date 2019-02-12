Scrivens Opticians to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society at World Book Day 2019 in Ely

Staff at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Centre in Ely are set to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society this World Book Day. Picture: SUPPLIED GOOGLE / SCRIVENS OPTICIANS

An Ely optician surgery is holding a charity book and bake sale next month with the aim to raise charity cash during World Book Day.

Staff at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care, based on Buttermarket in the city, have donated books and collected titles from friends and family to sell in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

This is the fifth year that Scrivens, who have 181 stores across England and Wales, have supported the charity which provides care to those suffering with the disease.

The sale will be held on Saturday, March 9 where there will also be a children’s colouring competition which runs until April 26 – the £1 entry fee will go to the charity.

Makayla Beckett, branch manager, said: “Alzheimer’s affects a growing number of people in our community and there is a real need for continued research and support.

“We are supporting the society because there is evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

“Our book and bake sale is a chance for us to raise funds and awareness for a cause we care about.”

The collaboration between the charity and the family business, which was established in 1938, has raised more than £85,000 for Alzheimer’s research and support.