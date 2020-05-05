Advanced search

Scientists allow public to gain insight into their work with virtual tour amid coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:33 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 05 May 2020

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

copyright:_jody_kingzett

Scientists in Cambridge have helped create a virtual tour to allow the public to gain an insight into their work amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTEDScientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute has teamed up with Google Expeditions to open its doors through the Google Expeditions app.

Through the app, visitors can see what goes on within the institute through virtual reality 360-degree photo scenes, allowing users to see a snapshot from scenes such as a tour of the labs, as well as seeing scientists at work from the comfort of their own home.

Professor Greg Hannon, director of the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, said: “This experience can provide insight into the journey of patient samples from the clinic to use in life-saving research.

“These kinds of virtual experiences not only broaden the audience for an educational opportunity but are especially important now when actual visits are not possible.”

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTEDScientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

Available on smartphone and tablet, each scene has a brief overview and ‘highlighted’ points of interest inside each room for the public to explore, alongside frequently asked questions and how the institute works closely with the city’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Established in 2007, the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute was the first new major cancer research centre in the UK for over 50 years and is now known as one of the best and largest cancer research facilities in Europe.

The Institute is one of four Cancer Research UK Institutes, receiving £22.9 million a year in funding.

Branwen Brockley, scientific communications lead at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, who helped set up the virtual tour, said: “It’s important that people see what we do here, how the money we are given is spent and how our research is making a difference to patients’ lives.

“We wanted a tour that we could take out to the public, especially as our lab tours are quite time consuming to set up and we can only allow over 16s in. Google Expeditions was a handy app, that while promoted for use in classrooms with schoolchildren, can be used by anyone.

“In future, we hope to take this to science festivals, school visits, and supporter events to allow people to see the range of techniques and settings being used within a single cancer research institute.

“We hope our virtual tour will allow people to take a look inside this institute, while gaining a better understanding of the work that we do here.”

To view the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute tour, search for ‘Cancer Research’ in the Google Expeditions app.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Scientists allow public to gain insight into their work with virtual tour amid coronavirus lockdown

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

Stan, 90, plays an accordion and sings for neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

Stan Butcher, 90, entertains residents in Lansdowne Close in Ely every Sunday afternoon with music from his piano accordian. IMAGE: Art Kelleway

Police warning after puppy scam claims new victims in our region

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit has warned of a new online puppy sales scam. Picture; RSPCA

Students and staff make and deliver 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers

Students and staff at Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy hand-crafted more than 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers in the local community. Picture: CHRISTINA EMMESS
Drive 24