Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

19 May, 2019 - 22:17
Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

PA Wire/PA Images

Get prepared to be taken to space as lunar-inspired art, astronaut suits and moon rock have landed at Ely Cathedral.

The Sky's The Limit Science Festival runs until June 9.

Don't miss Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at the cathdral where the seven metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing

Artist Helen Schell has also installed her lunar-inspired art exhibition in the cathedral ready on Wednesday.

She was pictured dwarfed by her spectacular 10 1/2 metre tall 'Moon Rocket' inspired by the Saturn V rocket which took the first humans to the moon.

TV space expert Dallas Campbell is also set to make a guest appearance at the event and share stories and experiences of interstellar travel next Tuesday.

He has appeared on some of TV's most popular factual programmes, including The Gadget Show, Bang Goes the Theory and The Sky at Night, Stargazing Live and The Science of Stupid.

Admission to the festival is £9 for adults, £6 concessions and children are free and includes entry to the cathedral.

However, some talks may be priced differently.

For more information visit https://www.elycathedral.org/events/ely-cathedral-science-festival-the-skys-the-limit

