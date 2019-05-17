Science festival is ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Science festival is ready for take off at Ely Cathedral. Helen Schell has installed her lunar-inspired art exhibition Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL Archant

Get prepared to be taken to space as lunar-inspired art, astronaut suits and moon rock have landed at Ely Cathedral.

Science festival is ready for take off at Ely Cathedral. TV space expert Dallas Campbell is also set to make a guest appearance. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL Science festival is ready for take off at Ely Cathedral. TV space expert Dallas Campbell is also set to make a guest appearance. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

The Sky's The Limit Science Festival will open tomorrow (May 18) and run until June 9.

Artist Helen Schell has installed her lunar-inspired art exhibition in the cathedral ready on Wednesday.

She was pictured dwarfed by her spectacular 10 1/2 metre tall 'Moon Rocket' inspired by the Saturn V rocket which took the first humans to the moon.

TV space expert Dallas Campbell is also set to make a guest appearance at the event and share stories and experiences of interstellar travel next Tuesday.

He has appeared on some of TV's most popular factual programmes, including The Gadget Show, Bang Goes the Theory and The Sky at Night, Stargazing Live and The Science of Stupid.

Admission to the festival is £9 for adults, £6 concessions and children are free and includes entry to the cathedral.

However, some talks may be priced differently.

For more information visit https://www.elycathedral.org/events/ely-cathedral-science-festival-the-skys-the-limit