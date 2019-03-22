Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

22 March, 2019 - 12:33
Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Archant

Prepare to be transported out of this world as Ely Cathedral mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with their science festival.

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News LiveScience festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

‘The Sky’s The Limit’, with a focus on space and space travel, will see a programme of family-themed events take visitors on a breath-taking journey.

Highlights include the installation of a seven-metre diameter lunar replica, The Museum of the Moon, by artist Luke Jerram, which will be suspended from the Nave ceiling.

The illuminated installation will show the exact imagery of the moon’s surface from data collected by NASA.

With a focus on space exploration, artificial intelligence and future technologies the festival’s guest speakers will be the astronomer royal, Lord Rees, Sky At Night presenters Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Chris Lintott, and television celebrity and space enthusiast, Dallas Campbell.

Dallas with his replica of the Neil Armstrong Space Suit by Natalie Shaw. Picture: NATALIE SHAW.Dallas with his replica of the Neil Armstrong Space Suit by Natalie Shaw. Picture: NATALIE SHAW.

A space themed exhibition will also run alongside the full programme of activities.

Key exhibits will include meteorites, astronaut suits, a space toilet and space food alongside many other fascinating items on loan from The Science Museum, The Institute of Astronomy and The Sedgewick Museum in Cambridge.

Ely Cathedral Canon, Vicky Johnson, a former research scientist who is overseeing the festival, said: “Ely is situated in part of the country where science and technology are an important part of the local economy.

“Through our science festivals we celebrate the opportunities that science and technology offer to the wellbeing and advancement of the human race.

Prepare to be transported out of this world as Ely Cathedral mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with their science festival. Sky At Night presenters Maggie Aderin-Pocock. Picture:Prepare to be transported out of this world as Ely Cathedral mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with their science festival. Sky At Night presenters Maggie Aderin-Pocock. Picture:

“Our aim is to become a cathedral for science where science and faith can happily interact and learn from each other.”

The festival will run from May 18 to June 9 inclusive.

A full programme of all the events highlighting details of all the activities, talks, music, cinema and art taking place is available in the science festival leaflet or online at www.elycathedral.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Cambridgeshire County Council reports on its Brexit task force and how we are being prepared for life after we leave the European Union

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street, London. Picture: PA WIRE / PA

Type 1 diabetic father from Little Thetford to run Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 in aid of Diabetes UK next month to ‘inspire others’

Paul Sycamore, a type 1 diabetic from Little Thetford (pictured with his daughter), is all set to take on the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of Diabetes UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

Man lied to police after he crashed his £32,000 Audi S3 car into a bollard when ‘trying to retrieve a parcel that had fallen off a seat’

James Burnett was handed a 20-week prison sentence after he lied to police about an accident he had whilst driving his £32,000 Audi S3 sports car. This picture shows the damage to the car after the crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

REVIEW: Fighting With My Family is an inspiring true story about never giving up

Fighting With My Family, which stars The Rock, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Merchant, Florence Pugh and Nick Frost is an inspiring true story about never giving up on your dreams. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists