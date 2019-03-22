Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Prepare to be transported out of this world as Ely Cathedral mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with their science festival.

‘The Sky’s The Limit’, with a focus on space and space travel, will see a programme of family-themed events take visitors on a breath-taking journey.

Highlights include the installation of a seven-metre diameter lunar replica, The Museum of the Moon, by artist Luke Jerram, which will be suspended from the Nave ceiling.

The illuminated installation will show the exact imagery of the moon’s surface from data collected by NASA.

With a focus on space exploration, artificial intelligence and future technologies the festival’s guest speakers will be the astronomer royal, Lord Rees, Sky At Night presenters Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Chris Lintott, and television celebrity and space enthusiast, Dallas Campbell.

A space themed exhibition will also run alongside the full programme of activities.

Key exhibits will include meteorites, astronaut suits, a space toilet and space food alongside many other fascinating items on loan from The Science Museum, The Institute of Astronomy and The Sedgewick Museum in Cambridge.

Ely Cathedral Canon, Vicky Johnson, a former research scientist who is overseeing the festival, said: “Ely is situated in part of the country where science and technology are an important part of the local economy.

“Through our science festivals we celebrate the opportunities that science and technology offer to the wellbeing and advancement of the human race.

“Our aim is to become a cathedral for science where science and faith can happily interact and learn from each other.”

The festival will run from May 18 to June 9 inclusive.

A full programme of all the events highlighting details of all the activities, talks, music, cinema and art taking place is available in the science festival leaflet or online at www.elycathedral.org