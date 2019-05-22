New partnership to bring together schools across Cambridgeshire launched in Ely

A new partnership has been launched to bring together school headteachers, education professionals and young people from across Cambridgeshire.

King's Ely, Ely College and Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy joined forces to set up the Cambridgeshire Educational Partnership last autumn.

The partnership aims to bring together local schools to work for the benefit of all pupils and to provide opportunities for students.

It aims to develop, support and retain the best teachers in the schools and raise the aspirations of young people.

Jonathan Lewis, the county's service director for education, said: "While every school is unique, every school has something it can offer another school regardless of its size, status and performance.

"The development of the Cambridgeshire Educational Partnership is a unique and exciting opportunity to improve outcomes for children and young people in the area through sharing the skills, expertise and commitment of our talented staff in schools."

Jonathan was joined by former national chairman of the Independent Schools Association, Deborah Leek-Bailey OBE and Tricia Pritchard from the opportunity area partnership board for Fenland and East Cambridgeshire to celebrate the launch at King's Ely on May 7.

Principal of Ely College, Richard Spencer, said: "In challenging times, it is really encouraging to see local schools coming together in such a positive way.

"We congratulate King's Ely for getting this project up and running. It is a real privilege to be involved in the collaboration which, I have no doubt, will go from strength to strength."

In recent months, a dozen other local primary and secondary schools, from both independent and state schools, have come on board with the partnership.

Head of Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy (LECA), Scott Gaskins, said: "It is a real privilege to be a part of this partnership from the very beginning. Everyone at LECA is looking forward to sharing the wealth of opportunities we offer with the partner schools and helping to improve the enrichment of students across the county.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for students of all ages to work together and share unique experiences, and one that can only be positive for all involved."

To find out more about the partnership, contact Celia Etchegoyen by emailing CeliaEtchegoyen@kingsely.org.