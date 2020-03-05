King’s Ely raise nearly £2,000 for mental health charity
- Credit: Archant
King’s Ely has raised more than £1,800 for a charity which supports local people struggling with their mental health.
The £1,896 sum was raised through the 'Memory Baubles Ely' initiative, which was spearheaded by King's Ely's Rosie Holliday.
Rosie launched the initiative to raise funds and awareness for Talking FreELY, a non-profit organisation which encourages open discussion about mental health in the Ely area.
The campaign saw people from across the local area paying a small donation to have the names of their loved ones written on festive baubles, which were then hung on a Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace during the festive season.
Anthony Sigrist, founder of Talking FreELY, said: "We currently rely on public support and are overwhelmed by how much Rosie and King's Ely have raised for us."
You may also want to watch:
Rosie said: "Thank you so much to everyone who supported the Memory Baubles Ely initiative.
"I originally hoped to raise £1,000 for the charity, but to have raised just under £2,000 is fantastic."
Most Read
- 1 Villagers rally to remember young accident victim with charity run
- 2 Ely pantomime 'a great show for young and old'
- 3 'No more Saturday night unexpected and unwelcome announcements please' commerce boss tells Boris.
- 4 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 5 Motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after collision
- 6 Hare coursers sentenced for poaching
- 7 What Christmas looks like at Quarterway House
- 8 Man who attacked head chef with cricket bat is jailed for nine years
- 9 ‘No breaches of social distancing’ at Christmas lights house say police
- 10 Council votes to go from A to B