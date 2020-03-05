News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
King’s Ely raise nearly £2,000 for mental health charity

person

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:41 AM March 5, 2020    Updated: 11:39 AM November 1, 2020
King’s Ely raised £1,896 for mental health charity Talking FreELY. Picture: KING’S ELY

King’s Ely has raised more than £1,800 for a charity which supports local people struggling with their mental health.

The £1,896 sum was raised through the 'Memory Baubles Ely' initiative, which was spearheaded by King's Ely's Rosie Holliday.

Rosie launched the initiative to raise funds and awareness for Talking FreELY, a non-profit organisation which encourages open discussion about mental health in the Ely area.

The campaign saw people from across the local area paying a small donation to have the names of their loved ones written on festive baubles, which were then hung on a Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace during the festive season.

Anthony Sigrist, founder of Talking FreELY, said: "We currently rely on public support and are overwhelmed by how much Rosie and King's Ely have raised for us."

Rosie said: "Thank you so much to everyone who supported the Memory Baubles Ely initiative.

"I originally hoped to raise £1,000 for the charity, but to have raised just under £2,000 is fantastic."

