'We taught students about this remarkable woman': Soham Village College honours D-Day hero Mollie Evershed in Normandy

Soham Village College honours D-Day hero Mollie Evershed in Normandy.

It was an emotional visit to Normandy for students from Soham who had the chance to pay their respects to D-Day hero Mollie Evershed.

Every year 45 year 8 students and five staff from Soham Village College spend an action-packed week in the region.

But this year held a poignant difference for the group who had been alerted to the media coverage about Soham's Sister Mollie Evershed.

The brave nurse lost her life when saving servicemen from a sinking hospital ship in June 1944.

Both Mollie and fellow nurse Dorothy Field are commemorated on the Bayeux Memorial.

A spokesperson for Soham Village College said: "The trip includes visits to some of the sites associated with D-Day and the Normandy Campaign, but until this year we were completely unaware of the special connection between Soham and the memorial in Bayeux.

"It was mentioned that she is commemorated on the memorial in Bayeux which we have driven past many times.

"We definitely could not just drive past this year, so using information and photos from the Ely Standard website we taught the students about the courage and sacrifice of this remarkable woman.

"We visited the memorial and on behalf of Soham Village College we placed a poppy cross and card beneath Mollie's inscription."

The students also signed the visitor book and the memorial will now form part of the future itinerary for trips to Normandy.

