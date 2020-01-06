School closure in Littleport due to 'lack of heating'

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating.

In a tweet issued by the school this afternoon, they state that they will update parents and carers when they have further information.

Children were due to return to school tomorrow following the Christmas break and a teacher training day today (January 6).