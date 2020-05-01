School gets in the groove in social media video to cheer up children during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL Archant

How can a school cheer up pupils and their families while they’re away from the classroom?

https://www.facebook.com/TheLanternSchool/posts/158462158971126

Staff from the Lantern Community School in Ely decided to do just that by filming themselves getting into the groove to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’.

Since the school posted a video on social media of staff keeping children entertained from dancing in their back garden to rowing on a trampoline on Wednesday (April 29), it has attracted over 6,000 views.

Residents reacted with fondness to the video on the school’s Facebook page, which has been inundated with positive words.

One said “well done Lantern! The kids are lucky to have you!”, while another wrote “thanks for cheering us up on a rubbish afternoon! You’re all marvellous”.

Meanwhile, a resident said “how lucky are we to have such wonderful teachers” and another added “we love you so much! This made our day!”

