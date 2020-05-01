Advanced search

School gets in the groove in social media video to cheer up children during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:48 01 May 2020

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL

Archant

How can a school cheer up pupils and their families while they’re away from the classroom?

https://www.facebook.com/TheLanternSchool/posts/158462158971126

Staff from the Lantern Community School in Ely decided to do just that by filming themselves getting into the groove to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’.

Since the school posted a video on social media of staff keeping children entertained from dancing in their back garden to rowing on a trampoline on Wednesday (April 29), it has attracted over 6,000 views.

Residents reacted with fondness to the video on the school’s Facebook page, which has been inundated with positive words.

One said “well done Lantern! The kids are lucky to have you!”, while another wrote “thanks for cheering us up on a rubbish afternoon! You’re all marvellous”.

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOLStaff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL

Meanwhile, a resident said “how lucky are we to have such wonderful teachers” and another added “we love you so much! This made our day!”

Let us know what you’re doing to help others during the coronavirus pandemic - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOLStaff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOLStaff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Latest from the Ely Standard

School gets in the groove in social media video to cheer up children during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Ely City Council pulls the plug on Christmas lights switch on

This year's Christmas lights switch on in Ely has been cancelled because of coronavirus social distancing fears

Police dismantle £1.2 million in drug factories and issue £16,000 worth of fines in ‘busy year’

Rural police officers in Cambridgeshire have dismantled �1.2 million in drug factories and issued more than �16,000 worth of fines in just one year. Picture: Archant/Archive

Artist offers virtual tour of his gallery for just 99p in bid to raise cash for NHS

Ted Coney is selling a virtual video tour of his original paintings for just 99p in a bid to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

School team’s ‘I Need A Hero’ music video clocks up 2,500 views in just three days

Putting their time in lockdown to very good use, staff members at Ely St John?s Community Primary School dressed in superhero costumes and filmed themselves singing and dancing along to Bonnie Tyler?s 80s classic ?Holding Out For A Hero?. The video has already been viewed 2,500 times. Picture: ELY ST JOHNS/YOUTUBE
Drive 24