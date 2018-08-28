Advanced search

12 hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises £2,500 for Ely-based Malcolm Whales Foundation charity

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 December 2018

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

Archant

One-hundred-and-twenty-six Witchford Village College students raised more than £2,500 for an Ely charity by taking part in 12 hours of continuous sport.

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

The main aim of the day was to raise money for the Malcolm Whales Foundation, which was founded by Damien Whales in 2009 in memory of his father. Malcolm lost his fight with bowel cancer at the age of 55 and the charity fundraises to help beat cancer and to help people who have been affected by cancer.

The response and sign up rate from students has been amazing with take up at Witchford Village Colelge being larger than any other school in the area.

The twelve hours kicked off at 7am on December 7 with enthusiastic students and staff taking part in basketball, dodgeball, trampolining, table tennis and badminton. Despite a huge amount of planning, the poor weather threw a spanner into the works and outdoor sports of football, netball, tennis, danish long ball, rounders, ultimate frisbee and rugby were cancelled for a large part of the day.

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

With events going on until 7pm, students then took on boxercise, gymnastics, fitness fun and dance mats.

Joanna Gordon, of Witchford Village College, said: “A big thank you to our PE department for organising and staging this event.

“We had the largest number of participants. Rain did stop play for a while but we were able to get out and enjoy a variety of sports.”

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

