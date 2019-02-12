Advanced search

Scheme to encourage upcoming Olympians in Cambridgeshire to be scrapped

PUBLISHED: 17:32 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 26 February 2019

Scheme set up to support up-and-coming Olympic athletes in Cambridgeshire following the 2012 Olympics looks set to be scrapped. Pictured at the London Olympics 2012 is Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell as they win gold. Picture: DAVID ASHDOWN.

A scheme set up to support up-and-coming Olympic athletes in Cambridgeshire following the 2012 Olympics looks set to be scrapped.

The “Elite Athlete Award Scheme” was set up in South Cambridgeshire after the London Olympics.

It gave out prized worth up to £2,000 to aspiring athletes in a bid to help them realise their potential and go on to greater athletic success.

But now South Cambridgeshire District Council is recommended to discontinue the scheme and that £10,000 of funding that had been due to be spent on it be reallocated to other projects.

According to a report set to go before South Cambridgeshire District Council’s grants advisory committee on Friday (February 22): “The Elite Athlete Award Scheme, whilst beneficial for the individuals that receive it, is not currently reflective of the Council’s draft priorities for 2019 to 2024.

“There is £10,000 set aside in the 2018/19 budget and 2019/20 draft budget towards the scheme, which could be reallocated if a decision is made to discontinue with the scheme.”

South Cambridgeshire District Council was “inspired by the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games” to invite all elite athletes to apply for an elite athlete award to support their sporting talent.

The Elite Athlete Awards Scheme was launched by Lord Sebastian Coe in July 2009.

The scheme accepted applications from able-bodied and disabled athletes, with priority going to those taking part in Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth sports. The scheme supports any athlete who lives in South Cambridgeshire.

If an applicant studies or trains outside South Cambridgeshire they can still apply, provided their family home is in the district.

Grants are awarded to athletes competing at all levels from regional level (up to £500), national level (up to £1,000), to world class level (up to £2,000).

The scheme was originally set up to run from 2009 until 2012, however, has since been extended as a legacy to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

