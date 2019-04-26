Serial fundraiser from Ely plans to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years

Becky Lockyer from Ely (pictured) aims to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years. Picture: FACEBOOK / BECKY LOCKYER FACEBOOK

A woman from East Cambridgeshire has made a plan to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust in just five years.

Becky Lockyer, who lives in Ely, wants to save the “lungs of the earth” as she believes there is so much more of the forest that the world hasn't seen yet.

Ms Lockyer's donation would be enough for the 27-year-old conservation charity to protect 50 acres of forestry forever, that's as much space as Green Park in London.

But why the rainforest?

“Rainforests are the most biologically diverse land habitat, being home to over half of all the species of plants and wildlife on the planet”, Becky said.

“So much hasn't been explored, imagine all the important unknown information rainforests could hold- their ecology, medical plants, food and other products… it's endless!”

After previously organising two successful fundraising Ceilidh events in 2017, Ms Lockyer plans to host another on Saturday, May 25.

She has held a number of charity bake sales over the last two years, bringing her total to just over £1,500 of her £5,000 target.

Why the World Land Trust?

Becky added: “The World Land Trust is a conservation charity which buys and protects the world's most biologically important and threatened habitats acre by acre.

“They have independently bought and protected almost 500,000 acres of these habitats. They help ensure that 4 million acres of land is managed under active protection worldwide.

“Rainforests are home to thousands of indigenous people who rely on these forests; however their rights to the land are not recognised by the governments of their country.

“They are also the lungs of the earth, releasing oxygen and absorbing approximately 15 per cent of the CO2 in the atmosphere annually, countering the problems of climate change.”

What's the problem?

Rainforests used to cover 14 per cent of our earth's surface, but within 50 years, half of this has been lost. Becky said it's “continuing to be chopped down at an alarming rate”.

“Fifty acres could protect 2,500 trees, part of a beautiful river or waterfall, countless different species of plants, birds, reptiles and mammals and over 20 billion insects!

“Any donations, of any shape and size are welcome! Together we can all help to protect these beautiful habitats now and forever.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Becky-Lockyer