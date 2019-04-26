Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Serial fundraiser from Ely plans to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years

26 April, 2019 - 10:53
Becky Lockyer from Ely (pictured) aims to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years. Picture: FACEBOOK / BECKY LOCKYER

Becky Lockyer from Ely (pictured) aims to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years. Picture: FACEBOOK / BECKY LOCKYER

FACEBOOK

A woman from East Cambridgeshire has made a plan to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust in just five years.

Becky Lockyer, who lives in Ely, wants to save the “lungs of the earth” as she believes there is so much more of the forest that the world hasn't seen yet.

Ms Lockyer's donation would be enough for the 27-year-old conservation charity to protect 50 acres of forestry forever, that's as much space as Green Park in London.

But why the rainforest?

“Rainforests are the most biologically diverse land habitat, being home to over half of all the species of plants and wildlife on the planet”, Becky said.

“So much hasn't been explored, imagine all the important unknown information rainforests could hold- their ecology, medical plants, food and other products… it's endless!”

After previously organising two successful fundraising Ceilidh events in 2017, Ms Lockyer plans to host another on Saturday, May 25.

She has held a number of charity bake sales over the last two years, bringing her total to just over £1,500 of her £5,000 target.

You may also want to watch:

Why the World Land Trust?

Becky added: “The World Land Trust is a conservation charity which buys and protects the world's most biologically important and threatened habitats acre by acre.

“They have independently bought and protected almost 500,000 acres of these habitats. They help ensure that 4 million acres of land is managed under active protection worldwide.

“Rainforests are home to thousands of indigenous people who rely on these forests; however their rights to the land are not recognised by the governments of their country.

“They are also the lungs of the earth, releasing oxygen and absorbing approximately 15 per cent of the CO2 in the atmosphere annually, countering the problems of climate change.”

What's the problem?

Rainforests used to cover 14 per cent of our earth's surface, but within 50 years, half of this has been lost. Becky said it's “continuing to be chopped down at an alarming rate”.

“Fifty acres could protect 2,500 trees, part of a beautiful river or waterfall, countless different species of plants, birds, reptiles and mammals and over 20 billion insects!

“Any donations, of any shape and size are welcome! Together we can all help to protect these beautiful habitats now and forever.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Becky-Lockyer

Most Read

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Serial fundraiser from Ely plans to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years

Becky Lockyer from Ely (pictured) aims to save the rainforest by raising £5,000 for the World Land Trust over five years. Picture: FACEBOOK / BECKY LOCKYER

REVIEW: Avengers: Endgame is everything a superhero blockbuster should be

Endgame is the perfect, jaw-dropping finale to the Avengers saga - combining visually stunning action scenes with well-timed wit and plenty of emotion.

Mayor Palmer says devolution behind Government decision to award maximum top up grants to Cambridgeshire to help with roads maintenance

Mayor James Palmer (left) believes the Government decision to award maximum top up funding to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to roads maintenance is as a result of devolution. County council leader Steve Count says they are already working out how best to deploy the extra money. Picture; CAMBS CC

‘We are extremely sorry’: Addenbrooke’s Hospital pay out six-figure sum after failing to spot breast cancer in woman

Claire Radcliffe from Newmarket (pictured) has received a six-figure payout from Addenbrooke’s Hospital after they missed her breast cancer. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely’s Rock Vox Choir prepares for most ambitious charity concert at The Maltings

Rock Vox Choir concert at Ely Maltings: Some of the band members are pictured.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists