Petition to save pub's cup of positivi-tea nearing 1,000 signees
- Credit: Ely Standard reader
A petition opposing the threatened removal of an Ely pub's controversial 'mega mug' is open until 6pm today with the aim of reaching 1,000 signatures before it's submitted to planning officers.
The High Flyer's giant cup had been splitting opinions for months but East Cambs Council wrapped an eight-page enforcement notice around it in July, ordering the owners to take it down.
However, a Change.org petition was then launched by Leonie Smith with the aim of keeping the Alice in Wonderland-decorated cup in its place.
She said: "We feel that the mug enhances the streetscape and brings joy to many of the local citizens, as well as to visiting tourists."
The Twitter account Ely Island Pie, which started the petition, said: "The 'save the #ElyMegaMug petition' has 946 signatures.
"I’ll keep it open until 6pm tonight. It would be brilliant if it could go to the planning officer with 1,000 signatures.
You may also want to watch:
"Please do show your support; sign and/or share!"
