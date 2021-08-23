News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Petition to save pub's cup of positivi-tea nearing 1,000 signees

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:31 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 12:33 PM August 23, 2021
Giant cuppa outside High Flyer with the enforcement notice now showing around the bottom. 

Giant cuppa outside High Flyer with the enforcement notice now showing around the bottom. - Credit: Ely Standard reader

A petition opposing the threatened removal of an Ely pub's controversial 'mega mug' is open until 6pm today with the aim of reaching 1,000 signatures before it's submitted to planning officers. 

The High Flyer's giant cup had been splitting opinions for months but East Cambs Council wrapped an eight-page enforcement notice around it in July, ordering the owners to take it down. 

However, a Change.org petition was then launched by Leonie Smith with the aim of keeping the Alice in Wonderland-decorated cup in its place.

Network Rail first commissioned the giant cuppa, in 2014, when it opened solar installations at Blackfriars station, London. 

Network Rail first commissioned the giant cuppa, in 2014, when it opened solar installations at Blackfriars station, London. - Credit: Network Rail

She said: "We feel that the mug enhances the streetscape and brings joy to many of the local citizens, as well as to visiting tourists."

The Twitter account Ely Island Pie, which started the petition, said: "The 'save the #ElyMegaMug petition' has 946 signatures.

"I’ll keep it open until 6pm tonight. It would be brilliant if it could go to the planning officer with 1,000 signatures.

You may also want to watch:

"Please do show your support; sign and/or share!"


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
  2. 2 Buses will replace trains until Monday following derailment
  3. 3 Dash cam footage ends reign of terror by dangerous burglar
  1. 4 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
  2. 5 Audi hits wooden rails and smashes into house
  3. 6 Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’ 
  4. 7 Experience life in World War II at re-enactment event
  5. 8 'Five had better start praying – it was certainly the gallows for them' 
  6. 9 Hollywood comes to Ely as film crews shoot new movie
  7. 10 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cooks Family Vintage Tea Room in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire.

Food and Drink

Eight of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The Butts in Soham was closed off after a sinkhole had emerged

Updated

Sinkhole '10 to 15 feet deep' causes disruption

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
March station

Updated

Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Woman in Aldi queue at Lisle Lane, Ely store pays for stranger's shopping

Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon