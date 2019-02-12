Advanced search

London Lego display by Witchford artist

PUBLISHED: 17:46 18 February 2019

Rosemary Westwell

Sara Gilbert is exhibiting her Lego creations at Digitas in Brick Lane, East London. Picture: SARA GILBERT

A Witchford artist is enjoying success in the capital with a Lego exhibition in London.

Sara Gilbert’s work is part of a display in the east end having already secured a display in a New York hotel.

Lego, the much loved children’s toybox essential, is becoming a state of the art medium for displays across the world thanks to the brainwave of David and Sara Gilbert.

Sara began her hobby in 2014 when she started making framed pictures made entirely of Lego pieces for her friends and family.

Then she ran a successful stall in the market in Chatsworth Road near where she lived previously.

She has made numerous pictures on a variety of themes, sometimes not pulling any punches as in her creation of Sweeney Todd, that proved popular in London.

Her work is part of a unique bar display in the Moxy Marriott Downtown Hotel in New York and she has exhibited in the Atom Gallery, Green Lanes, Stoke Newington, London.

Currently she is exhibiting in Digitas, Brick Lane in East London and her pictures can be viewed 24/7 until March 8.

She is one of the first to make a promise to create a picture of the winner’s choice for an Auction of Promises evening dinner in St Andrew’s Hall, Witchford, on Monday September 2 at 7.15 pm. Tickets from rjwestwell@hotmail.com.

