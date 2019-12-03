Here's where you can see Father Christmas as he tours Ely

The Rotary Clubs of Ely will again be touring the streets of Ely in the run up to Christmas with their usual sleigh and of course Father Christmas.

They will be supported by the Inner Wheel Club of Ely, members of the Pos+ability charity, Ely Rowing Club and other volunteers.

A door to door collection will be taken to provide funds to support charities, local good causes and national and international disasters and projects.

The routes are also available at www.elyrotary.co.uk and via the Rotary Club of Ely, Cambridgeshire page on Facebook.

In addition Santa and his sleigh will be in the High Street on Saturdays 14 and 21 December so come and see him there too.

The sleigh will start its journey at 6pm and travel along the streets in the following order - with the last street being reached by around 8pm.

- Friday 6: Beresford Road starting at St Johns Road end, Kingsley Walk, Alexander Chase, Darwin Close, Collier Close, Brooke Grove, Tennyson Place.

- Monday 9: Cromwell Road; Chief Street; West End (part); Little Lane; Hills Lane; Fieldside; St Ethelwold's Close; Beald Way; Walsingham Way; St Ovin's Green; West Fen Road (part); Downham Road (part); Egremont Street

- Tuesday 10: Downham Road (part); Upherds Lane; West Fen Road (part); Dunstan Street; Priors Court; Kent Close; Benedict Street; St Andrews Way; Merlin Drive; Herons Close; Wren Close; Falcon Mews; Northwold; Elmfield; Arundel; Fleetwood.

- Wednesday 11: Lynn Road (part); St Audreys Way; Buckingham Drive; Lynton Drive; Lynton Close; Kings Avenue (part); Canute Crescent; Bentham Way; Philippa Close; King Edgar Close; Williams Close; Lumley Close; Fitzgerald Close; Morton Close.

- Thursday 12: The Chase; Mawson Close; Yorke Way; Canterbury Avenue; Longfields; St Johns Road; Morley Drive; Murfitt Close; Hollendale Way; Meadow Way; Briars Grove; Pasture Grove; Hereward Street; Debden Green; Hamilton Road; Landsdown Close; West End (part).

- Friday 13: The Gallery; Silver Street; Parade Lane; Barton Road; Barton Square; Barton Mews; Back Hill; Dovehouse Close; Potters Lane; Station Road; Castlehythe; Annesdale; Victoria Street; Broad Street; Jubilee Terrace; Ship Lane; Cardinals Way; Lisle Lane (part); Brewery Close; Willow Walk; Willow Grove; Waterside; Osier Close; Fore Hill.

- Monday 16: New Barns Road (part); New Barns Avenue; High Barns, Larkfield Road; Ramsey Road; Clayway; Deacons Lane; Lynn Road (part); The Paddock; Appleby Park; John Amner Close.

- Tuesday 17: New Barns Road (part); Bohemond Street; Crauden Gardens; Beech Lane; Prickwillow Road; Mulberry Way; Birch Close; Aspen Close; Juniper Drive; Sycamore Lane; Henley Way; Summer Hayes; Douglas Court; Springhead Lane; St Martin's Walk; Newnham Street; Nutholt Lane.

- Wednesday 18: Kings Avenue (part); Bishop Laney Drive; Langham Way; Thirlby Gardens; Goodwin Grove; Longchamp Drive; Allen Road; Turner Drive; Merivale Way; Carey Close; Wilford Drive; Felton Way; Compton Fields;.

- Thursday 19: Cambridge Road; The Turnpike; Gateway Gardens; Witchford Road; Pilgrims Way; Norfolk Road; Bedford Close; Suffolk Close; Warwick Drive; Northampton Close; Leicester Close; Hertford Close; Tower Road; Elysian Close; Houghton Gardens; Marriott Drive.

- Friday 20: Columbine Road; Teasel Drive; Mallow Close; Cam Drive; Stour Green; Wensum Way; Chelmer Way; The Medway; Welland Place; Nene Road; Wissey Way.