It's Christmas! Santa's lead the way at Ely's festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:20 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 25 November 2019

Cathy Gibb-De Swarte

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Reindeers, Santa's, elves and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k Arthur Rank Hospice event.

It was a fantastic turnout out with an estimated 900 participants all doing their bit for charity.

Mayor of Ely Michael Rouse, who brought along Mayoress Lauren, was delighted to be part of the proceedings - even giving out prizes to the best fancy dress winners.

"What wonderful support for the Arthur Rank Hospice especially all the sponsors, Price Bailey, Ward Gethin Archer and all the sponsors and helpers," he said.

"It was such a fun family occasion for such a brilliant cause for an event that is becoming part of Ely's festive calendar."

Among the many making their first appearance was none other than Dame Sarah Sweet-Tooth aka Terry Gauci who is appearing in Ely's Panto 'Dick Whittington.

It is running at The Maltings from the December 13 to January 5 2020.

Dressed in a vibrant pink frock and a bronze tight fitting wig, Terry was a brilliant compere and really got everyone into the festive fun mood.

"I loved being part of this fabulous fun money raising event which truly brought the community together to support such a worthwhile charity," said Terry Gauci aka Dame Sarah Sweet-Tooth.

Regular Littleport park runner, Donna Leonne, who has been bitten by the running bug; thoroughly enjoyed being part of Ely's 5k festive experience.

"I loved it, and didn't really worry about what time I did it in.

"In fact I was too busy chatting to everyone especially coming over the finishing line, and I will definitely do it next year, said a delighted Donna clutching her 5k Santa medal.

Ely based and regular park runner, Jo White, still managed to get herself round thanks to the encouragement from the crowds who had gathered along the route.

"I thought it was great and well worth it. I was also out there supporting a fellow park runner who had lost a dear one while being nursed at The Arthur Rank Hospice," said Jo.

This popular event also attracted many elite runners and Ely Runners Club athlete, Lauren Thomas - who despite having a stinking cold - still finished as the first woman over the finishing line for consecutive year clocking 18.57.

Her young Ely Runners' colleague, Gemma Bridges, claimed the first junior female spot with a superb time of 19.17.

The men's winners spot went to Gordon Irvine who recorded a time of 16.24.

