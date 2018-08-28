Advanced search

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 10,630 mince pies in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:30 24 December 2018

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 10,630 mince pies in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas. Picture: ANDREY KISELEV

©Andrey Kiselev - stock.adobe.com

Santa’s famous red suit will be straining at the seams this Christmas thanks to the generosity of boys and girls in East Cambridgeshire.

Everyone’s favourite jolly old fellow will be tucking into an astonishing 10,630 mince pies, if every local family with children leaves him a plate of the traditional festive fare.

Taking the average nutritional content across the big four supermarkets’ own-brand offerings, that would translate to a whopping 2.4 million Christmas calories.

Altogether Christmas Eve in East Cambridgeshire will see Santa consuming 88,200g of fat - more than 1,000 times higher than his recommended daily limit - and around 45,000 teaspoons of sugar.

And it’s a good thing he will have Rudolph on hand to take charge of the navigation, as he can also expect to wash the calorific treats down with a staggering 530 litres of sherry.

Registered nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed says it sounds like Mr Claus is in for a bit of a rough night.

“Poor Father Christmas, having to eat all that,” she said.

“I can imagine he wouldn’t be feeling great after eating so many mince pies – most of us would probably struggle to eat two or three in a row before our brains and fullness signals kicked in to tell us we’ve had enough.

“Perhaps he should also be eating Rudolf’s carrot, which would give him some added fibre, vitamin A and vitamin C to go along with his mince pies?”

During his travels across England this year, Father Christmas will be tucking into a grand total of more than 6.5 million mince pies.

These would contain the equivalent of 100,000 bags of sugar.

He will also slosh his way through more than 4,000 average-sized bathtubs of sherry, making for a very merry Christmas indeed.

