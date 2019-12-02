Santa brings Christmas magic at Lily House fayre in Ely

There was Christmas magic in the air at a care home in Ely for their annual gift fayre.

Lily House in Lynn Road held the annual event on Saturday (November 30) from 2pm to 4pm.

Residents were delighted to see Santa and share a laugh and a joke.

Mulled wine, mince pies and a Christmas raffle were on offer for dozens of family and friends.

Laura Stevens, activities co-ordinator, said: "We had arts, crafts and Christmas tree decorations that residents had made and stalls with jewellery, chutney, Avon goodies and a tombola.

"The residents absolutely loved it and they were over the moon to welcome people and see Santa.

"The sun was shining and everyone who attended really enjoyed it.

"It was a real success and something that we always look forward to hosting."

A stunning Christmas tree was also donated to the home by Louis Taylor from Little Downham Christmas Trees.

