Advanced search

Great British Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig book becomes one millionth entry at £17m Cambridge University storage facility in Ely

PUBLISHED: 15:17 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 06 February 2020

Sandi Toksvig's (left) book 'Toksvig's Guide to France' has become the one millionth entry at Cambridge University Library's storage facility in Ely. Pictures: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images/Cambridge University

Sandi Toksvig's (left) book 'Toksvig's Guide to France' has become the one millionth entry at Cambridge University Library's storage facility in Ely. Pictures: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images/Cambridge University

Archant

A children's language book written by comedian Sandi Toksvig has become the one millionth entry to take its place in Cambridge University Library's Ely storage facility, just 18 months since it opened.

Inside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYInside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

'Toksvig's Guide to France' now joins a wide variety of material ranging from the Harry Potter novels to the Puffin Book of Nursery Rhymes at the £17 million library storage facility (LSF).

The LSF, which opened in May 2018 on the Lancaster Way Business Park, was built to house low-usage material and currently receives between 7,000-10,000 items for storage each week.

Robin James, head of collections logistics and services at Cambridge University Library, said: "It has been a fantastic project to be involved in and is very different from anything the Library has done before.

"To have transferred over a million items in such a short period of time has been a great team achievement and I'm delighted to continue managing the LSF and collection logistics in this new environment." 

Inside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYInside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

Since 1710, Cambridge University Library has been one of six 'legal deposit' libraries entitled to claim a copy of every book published in the UK and Ireland.

But despite the introduction of an electronic legal deposit in 2013, the library has been close to bursting point. Depending on the scale of ingest, the LSF, which can hold up to 4.5m books, could be 50 per cent full in around 30 months' time.

Dr Jessica Gardner, Cambridge University librarian, said: "For more than 600 years, Cambridge University Library has been a cathedral of knowledge, collecting and preserving one of the world's most important and priceless collections of books, maps and manuscripts.

"To make sure we can continue to preserve what is so precious - and meet our ambitions to be a truly global, 21st century collection - we have to make the most effective use of space possible."

Inside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYInside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

The Ely store is currently receiving on average 58 requests a week for LSF items from readers, and requests are monitored to deem whether an item should be labelled as 'low-usage' or returned to general circulation.

Toksvig, former co-host of The Great British Bake Off and also an alumnus of Girton College, is featured in 'The Rising Tide: Women at Cambridge' exhibition open at the University Library until March 21.

Inside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYInside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

Inside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYInside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

Inside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITYInside the storage facility in Ely, which can house up to 4.5 million books belonging to Cambridge University and other university collections. Pictures: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Great British Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig book becomes one millionth entry at £17m Cambridge University storage facility in Ely

Sandi Toksvig's (left) book 'Toksvig's Guide to France' has become the one millionth entry at Cambridge University Library's storage facility in Ely. Pictures: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images/Cambridge University

Treat your loved one to an evening at Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’

Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’ returns to the city on Friday February 15 with guest soloists including soprano Susan Parkes, violinist Martyn Jackson and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project. Pictured are Sue Smith and Susie Morris. Picture: SUE SMITH

Upgrade of Cambridge to Huntingdon A14 will open ahead of schedule it has been announced today

The 750-metre long River Great Ouse Viaduct on the A14 Huntingdon southern bypass

Rise in fines for children missing school in Cambridgeshire after £336,540 collected last year

The number of parents fined for their child missing school rose by more than half in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Unsplash
Drive 24