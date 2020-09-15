Advanced search

Tea house closes after eight years as business moves online with aim of becoming a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’

PUBLISHED: 13:09 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 15 September 2020

Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE

Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE

Archant

An Ely tea house has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the business instead moving online in its mission to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’.

Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE

The owners of Samovar Tea House - which has been a popular fixture of Fore Hill for nearly a decade - say the building had been renovated at the start of the year to make space for more visitors.

Before lockdown, owners Sofia and Lizzy say the tea house was “busier than ever, with regular queues out of the door, and a friendly buzz about the place every day”.

But when the pandemic hit they decided to “immediately close to protect everyone”, having shut the cafe’s doors “some time before the Government instructed us to”.

Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE

They say the decision was obvious and that the building is now being sold: “Our café was in an extremely old, narrow building which made for a wonderfully cosy and atmospheric space in the pre-covid era. “But with no windows and barely two metres wide in parts, there was no chance it could function in a safe way with a pandemic going on.

“It would have been a health and safety nightmare to attempt to keep the building open to the public.”

Rather than incorrectly declaring itself to be ‘Covid-safe’ - “being indoors with no ventilation in such a small space” - the team say they have decided to “follow the science”.

“Protecting the community, our staff, customers and neighbours was always going to be our major priority. We would never put profit before people’s health - it would be unacceptable to us personally but also go against what we stand for as a company.”

The team say their new website (and new biodegradable tea packaging) includes an online shop featuring more than 140 loose tea blends, as well as coffee, teaware and other products.

The website even crashed on its launch day, due to the high number of people placing orders.

The Samovar team now offers delivery across the UK via courier, but are also doing weekend deliveries to Ely (free of charge on Saturdays) and selected local areas (£1 charge on Sundays).

“This has been a really exciting opportunity for us to take our business online, and to reach a wider customer base across the UK for our loose leaf tea brand.

“We’ll always retain our local connection, with our local deliveries (see website for specific info) and custom cake orders. But we’re happy to be entering the digital space in order to offer our huge range of speciality teas to a wider audience, in a safe way that also makes sense business-wise.

“We’re really lucky to be in a position to be able to do this, and for it to be going really well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘Home by Christmas’ pledge by Mayor James Palmer as pioneering housing scheme nears completion and allocations policy signed off

Hill (Construction) along with joint venture partners Scotsdale Garden Centre hosted a topping out ceremony at Rayners Green in Fordham to celebrate reaching the highest point of the new development. The ceremony was led by Mayor James Palmer of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) with Jon Thistlethwaite, regional director at Hill. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here is the final three who could be the next Ely Hero!

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

Tea house closes after eight years as business moves online with aim of becoming a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’

Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE

Detectives arrest and charge east Cambs man, 39, after rape of 17-year-old girl

Police arrested and charged Christy Stokes, aged 39 of Cottenham, following the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Peterborough. Picture: Martyn Moore