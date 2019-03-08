Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE Archant

A man has died after the car he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Ely, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 366 of August 30.