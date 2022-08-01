New parking restrictions at Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Ely are creating issues with Royal Mail workers nearby. - Credit: Google Maps

New parking restrictions at Sainsbury’s store in Ely are creating issues with Royal Mail workers nearby.

Traditionally postmen at Royal Mail delivery office in Cresswells Lane have been able to park in the Sainsbury’s car park.

But changes to the way the supermarket operates its car park is causing issues for some postal workers.

Sainsbury’s say they are aware of the issue.

"We are in contact with Royal Mail about how we could support their drivers with dedicated parking spaces,” said their spokesperson.

"Sainsbury’s offers free parking for up to three hours during opening times so that we can make sure spaces are available to our customers when they need them.

"There is also a 10-minute parking limit outside of store hours and this information is displayed in the car park.

"The ANPR system was introduced in April and with the exception of our colleagues; its terms apply to all vehicles.”

The spokesperson said if agreement with Royal Mail is reached, it would solve the issue.

The changes were made to ensure Sainsbury's customers “have access to spaces when they need them”.