This 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 coupe sold for £40,000 at Imperial War Museum, Duxford. - Credit: H&H Classics

A super rare Jaguar E-Type car found rusting away in a barn has gone under the hammer in Cambridgeshire, selling for more than £40,000.

The 1965 4.2 coupe was unearthed in small market town on the Norfolk and Suffolk Border and was sent to auction at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

Classic car dealers H&H say the owners do not wish to say exactly where the vehicle was found but have confirmed the car has been off the road for the past 49 years.

It has been in the current family ownership since 1971 and went for a final price of £41,400 at the museum auction just off the A505 in Cambridgeshire.

The engine bay of the hidden Norfolk/Suffolk-border Jaguar E-Type. - Credit: H&H Classics

A spokesperson for H&H Classics said: “Still retaining traces of its original paint and what is thought to be its original factory-fitted interior, the Jaguar has spent its entire life in East Anglia.

“Enzo Ferrari famously described the E-Type as the ‘most beautiful car in the world’ and even five decades of dust have failed to lessen this Fixed Head Coupe’s allure.

Tucked away! The rear of the Jaguar E-Type. - Credit: H&H Classics

Front of the Jaguar E-Type buried in the barn. - Credit: H&H Classics

“Understood to be substantially complete, the car even boasts its original ‘matching numbers’ engine.

“Series 1 4.2 litre machines are particularly sought after because of their improved gearbox, torquier engine and better brakes.

“If restored to its former glory, this sweetheart could fetch as much as £150,000.”

Will the new owner bring the Jaguar E-Type back to its former glory? - Credit: H&H Classics

The car was part of H&H Classics’ first physical auction of 2022 which saw more than 100 classic motors go under the hammer on Wednesday, March 16.

It was first registered on March 3 1965 to Grawford (Oaklands) Farm Ltd of Wood Farm, Cabrooke.

A year later, on June 20 1966, 'DPW 785C' saw its first change of keeper to a Mr David Trenchard Thom, a professional jockey turned racehorse trainer, based in Exning, Newmarket.

The H&H Classics auction held at Imperial War Museum in Duxford. - Credit: H&H Classics

The vehicle passed hands twice more before being sold via Roger Bradbury Motors to its current custodians in 1971, who purchased it to celebrate getting a teaching job.

'DPW 785C' was then driven to school on a daily basis sometimes with a white husky riding shotgun in the passenger seat!

For more information, visit: www.handh.co.uk/