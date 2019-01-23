Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police use ‘tactical contact’ to stop 4x4 driving in Fenland field

23 January, 2019 - 16:00
The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A police chase ended in a Fenland field today after rural crime officers used “tactical contact” on a 4x4 this morning.

The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSThe Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A Mazda was involved in the pursuit, on Wednesday, January 23, which took officers off road – the driver was arrested after police conducted the stop “in a safe and controlled manner”.

Police say offences of dangerous driving, criminal damage and other driving offences are being considered – the vehicle was seized.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 12.40pm today officers from our Rural Crime Action Team responded to reports of suspicious activity near Isleham.

The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham and the other in Christchurch (pictured). Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSThe Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham and the other in Christchurch (pictured). Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

“A vehicle failed to stop and was pursued by officers, including through two fields.

“A 31-year-old man from Guildford was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

“He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.”

The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham and the other in Christchurch (pictured). Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSThe Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham and the other in Christchurch (pictured). Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The chase comes after four men were escorted out of the county by The Rural Crime Action Team on Saturday, January 19.

They were all detained in Christchurch after they crashed their Subaru 4x4 into a ditch when attempting to escape from police officers.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said on Saturday: “We eventually cornered the four suspects and detained them. They were all reported and dispersed from the county.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Most Read

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Latest from the Ely Standard

Walk this way! Ely’s new bypass walkway officially opens to the public

An impressive new walkway next to the Ely Southern Bypass made of 252 tonnes of steel and capturing picturesque views across the city has officially opened. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Police use ‘tactical contact’ to stop 4x4 driving in Fenland field

The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Starring role for Russell as Soham Town Rangers sink promotion-chasing Swifts

Callum Russell receives his man-of-the-match award from sponsor Nick Flack of N & C Glass after hitting two goals in Soham Town Rangers' victory against Heybridge Swifts.

Mobile home in Pymoor centre stage in battle with council planners

Mobile home in Pymoor centre stage in battle with council planners Pictures: ECDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists