Littleport trio determined to keep happiness alive during lockdown with fundraising feats

Littleport runners Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Jo White and Lizzie Hyslop have been fundraising during the coronavirus lockdown and have thanked outgoing mayor of Ely Mike Rouse for his support. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Archant

The Littleport parkrun may not be able to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few park-runners have been determined to continue their fundraising feats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo White completed the Manea Virtual 5k 'beat the tractor' event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Jo White completed the Manea Virtual 5k 'beat the tractor' event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Friends Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Jo White and Lizzie Hyslop have continued their 5k challenges throughout lockdown and have also been maintaining their fitness during the week too.

During the pandemic, the trio have run to fundraise for different causes, while in return, they receive a medal for their efforts.

From taking part in the Manea Virtual 5k to completing the #RunWithPride event around Littleport’s parkrun course, where each member dressed in carnival style, the group have most certainly played their part to help those who need it most.

Weird and wonderful costumes such as Cathy’s rainbow coloured wig, Lizzie’s green tutu and Jo’s bright pink wig lended a party ambience to the proceedings.

Cathy, Jo and Lizzie Hyslop took part in the #RunWithPride event around the Littleport parkrun course. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Cathy, Jo and Lizzie Hyslop took part in the #RunWithPride event around the Littleport parkrun course. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

“It just gives us that incentive to get out there and enjoy meeting up with our park-running buddies which we have missed since our last Littleport parkrun in March,” said Jo, who will be celebrating her birthday with a ‘Lone Bee 5k’ charity run on Saturday, July 28 when she will be dressing up in a bee costume alongside Cathy and Lizzie.

MORE: Outgoing Ely Mayor Michael Rouse describes the role as a “great honour”

Cathy has also raised money by running 5k around her garden for the Garden Grind NHS Support Run and as part of the CoronaThon 31-day challenge where she did other exercise, such as fixed cycle riding.

The Littleport parkrun has attracted many supporters, including outgoing mayor of Ely Michael Rouse, who has either started the events or presented medals during his tenure.

Cathy, Jo and Lizzie ready for the #RunWithPride event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Cathy, Jo and Lizzie ready for the #RunWithPride event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

He has even surprised some, which Cathy could not be more grateful for.

“Michael Rouse has always put himself out for the benefit of others,” Cathy said.

“I will never forget his kindness and selflessness when knowing that my partner was recovering after an operation for breast cancer.

“I asked him if he would come along and as a surprise present her with the medal I received for my 5k run for Breast Cancer Awareness that I wanted her to have.

Outgoing mayor of Ely Mike Rouse (far right) has been thanked for his support to the Littleport parkrun group. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Outgoing mayor of Ely Mike Rouse (far right) has been thanked for his support to the Littleport parkrun group. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

“He shared time with all of us park-runners in the Littleport Leisure café where the presentation took place, and everyone enjoyed being in his company.”

Mike Rouse presents a medal Cathy won from her 5k run for Breast Cancer Awareness to her partner. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Mike Rouse presents a medal Cathy won from her 5k run for Breast Cancer Awareness to her partner. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

You may also want to watch: