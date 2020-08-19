Littleport parkrunners continue to keep smiles on faces in latest charity run

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Some of Littleport’s park-runners have been continuing to keep smiles on faces while staying motivated throughout the coronavirus pandemic with their latest run.

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

“Look at this colourful group of flutter-bys!” organisers of Earth Runs, who have arranged the virtual distance runs, said.

“The wonderful runners of Littleport parkrun have been doing amazing stuff again for the Earth Runs butterfly 5k, which means awesome miles, wide smiles and trees being planted; just epic.”

Jo White, Lizzie Hyslop, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Joanne Bruno, Donna Leonne and Andrea Sullivan met up on Saturday, August 15 to complete their second 5k virtual Earth Run event at the Littleport Leisure Centre.

“It is important to keep our fitness levels going and this helps us not only with our wellbeing, but keeps us in touch with one another even though we miss our popular Littleport parkruns,” Lizzie said.

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

The runners, who continue to keep up their own personal fitness regimes at home, will be coming together while adhering to social distancing guidelines to support one of their teammates.

The group will run a 5k charity event, named #doingitforjohn, at Littleport Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 5 for Wendy Georgina Johnson in memory of her husband John, who died from cancer at the Arthur Rank Hospice last year.

This event will coincide on the same day as Wendy’s 5k social distancing run in her home village of Girton.

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Wendy has mapped a circular route leaving her house, where runners can socially distance in groups of five, open from 11am to 4pm for runners and walkers to come along and enjoy tea, coffee and cake, plus a raffle to raise more funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice.

Most Littleport runners will be wearing John’s favourite Spurs colours, with the #doitforjohn logo across their blue t-shirts for which they all donated £5 towards the charity.

Wendy, who set up a JustGiving page, emphasised that she wants to raise as money as possible for the Arthur Rank Hospice, which she described as a “five-star hotel looking after those who are very sick”.

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

“I am so overwhelmed by those coming forward to run or walk in my husband’s memory,” she said.

“John was also a great running enthusiast himself. My Littleport park-running buddies have been fantastic having decided to twin their event with mine, which is very touching.”

Wendy added: “Even one of the elite Littleport park-runners and ultra-marathon athlete, Lisa Long, who can’t make September 5 because of competing in another event, will still be wearing her #doitforjohn shirt in the next race she runs in.”

Wendy Georgina Johnson joined the Littleport parkrunners for the virtual 5k Lone Bee run in July. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE