Littleport runners took part in a socially distanced 5k fundraiser to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, with some participants handing their medals to those close to them. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE Archant

Littleport runners were in fundraising mood as they worked together to raise funds for charity.

Littleport runners took part in a socially distanced 5k fundraiser to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, with some participants handing their medals to those close to them. Here, Andrea Sullivan and her mother Diane Murfitt embrace. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE Littleport runners took part in a socially distanced 5k fundraiser to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, with some participants handing their medals to those close to them. Here, Andrea Sullivan and her mother Diane Murfitt embrace. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Eight of the usual parkrun group ran a socially distanced 5k fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness at Littleport Leisure’s outdoor facility on Saturday, October 31.

Tali Iserles, Jo White, Donna Leonne, Lizzie Hyslop, Julie Murfitt, Chelsey Meadows, Andrea Sullivan and Cathy Gibb-de Swarte had applied for their medals and donated money to the cause.

In a surprise move, Andrea Sullivan presented her mother Diane Murfitt, a breast cancer survivor, with the medal she received while Cathy gave her medal to spouse Lyn, who had a mastectomy last year.

Littleport runners took part in a socially distanced 5k fundraiser to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, with some participants handing their medals to those close to them. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE Littleport runners took part in a socially distanced 5k fundraiser to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, with some participants handing their medals to those close to them. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

This was to be the last group run for the next four Saturdays in line with new coronavirus lockdown measures introduced on November 5.

Both Andrea and Cathy are on the production committee of Littleport Life, the quarterly community magazine, with the winter issue now scheduled for delivery around the village after December 3.

