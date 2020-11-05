Runners raise charity cash for heartfelt cause through 5k fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 13:15 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 05 November 2020
Archant
Littleport runners were in fundraising mood as they worked together to raise funds for charity.
Eight of the usual parkrun group ran a socially distanced 5k fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness at Littleport Leisure’s outdoor facility on Saturday, October 31.
Tali Iserles, Jo White, Donna Leonne, Lizzie Hyslop, Julie Murfitt, Chelsey Meadows, Andrea Sullivan and Cathy Gibb-de Swarte had applied for their medals and donated money to the cause.
In a surprise move, Andrea Sullivan presented her mother Diane Murfitt, a breast cancer survivor, with the medal she received while Cathy gave her medal to spouse Lyn, who had a mastectomy last year.
This was to be the last group run for the next four Saturdays in line with new coronavirus lockdown measures introduced on November 5.
Both Andrea and Cathy are on the production committee of Littleport Life, the quarterly community magazine, with the winter issue now scheduled for delivery around the village after December 3.
