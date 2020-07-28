Advanced search

Littleport parkrunner gets birthday buzz in Lone Bee 5k charity run

PUBLISHED: 13:02 28 July 2020

Jo White celebrated her birthday in the Lone Bee 5k charity run alongside fellow Littleport park-runners Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Lizzie Hyslop as well as other participants. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Jo White celebrated her birthday in the Lone Bee 5k charity run alongside fellow Littleport park-runners Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Lizzie Hyslop as well as other participants. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

She wanted to mark her birthday by dressing up as part of the ‘Lone Bee 5k’ charity run, which is exactly what Jo White and other park-runners did.



Jo celebrated her 51st birthday alongside Cathy Gibb-de Swarte and her park-running friends as they took on the challenge in fancy dress outfits on Saturday, July 25.

As well as running, those who signed up also raised funds towards planting two trees for each medal they received.

The Littleport park-runners, including Jo, Cathy and Lizzie Hyslop, were determined not to be beaten by the coronavirus pandemic and have all completed some kind of running activity, meeting up once they were allowed at the Littleport Leisure Centre.

“The idea is that you are running for biodegradable medals which are made of wildflower seeds,” Cathy said.



“Once you get fed up with showing off the medal, you can plant it in your own garden and then watch it transform into wild flowers, which in turn will attract bees.

“I think it is such a wonderful idea and two trees get planted too.”

A spokesperson for Earth Runs, who organised the charity run, shared their delight on social media for Jo and the rest of the Littleport park-running crew after spotting pictures of them dressed in bee costumes.

“Just look at this incredible bunch of lone bees! The wonderful Cathy and her parkrun friends completed our Lone Bee virtual 5k in full bee regalia,” the spokesperson said.



“What amazing heroes they are. It looked like a wonderful get together and what an achievement. To top it off, all this fun and planting trees at the same time.”

They added: “Thank you to everyone who took part. You’ve blown us away. You’re the bee’s knees!”

It was not just Jo, Cathy and Lizzie who conquered the Lone Bee 5k.



Nine other participants tackled the course, which included elite ultra-marathon runner Lisa Long, Ian Barnish, Donna Leonne, Helen Driver, Gayle Tempest, Wendy Georgina Johnson, Sheila Cayton, Andrea Sullivan and Letitia Ward.

Jo, Cathy and Lizzie will rally the troops once more for the virtual 5k Butterfly Effect run in August, dressed in all types of colourful outfits in a bid to bring happiness to the running community, as well as supporters of their virtual running events.

