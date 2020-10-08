Tigers hand over donation to Princess of Wales minor injuries unit to say #ThankyouNHS

Ely Tigers say #ThankyouNHS with donation to minor unjuries unit at Ely hospital. Picture; STEVE WELLS Archant

Ely Tigers handed over £1,100 to the minor injuries’ unit at the Princess of Wales hospital- the proceeds of a recent fund-raising effort.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tigers sponsorship secretary Liz Sanderson, and club chair Chris Day presented them with the donation raised from the #ThankyouNHS scheme held during the summer.

In partnership with the club’s kit manufacturer O’Neills, Tigers sold three limited edition t-shirt designs with the slogan #ThankYouNHS on them as well as Ely Tigers face masks.

“It was to show our appreciation for the hard work the amazing staff of the NHS do,” said a club spokesperson.

“During the ongoing pandemic they have continued to work tirelessly while under added pressure and expectation to keep us and those we love safe.

“As a club we have experienced first-hand how awful Covid-19 can be when senior player Stacy Mould had to be hospitalised while suffering from it.”

You may also want to watch:

Tigers sold 68 t-shirts and 36 face masks, raising £1,100 in the process.

“The popularity of the t-shirts surpassed even my greatest expectations and it was great to see them being bought by not only members of the Ely Tigers family but beyond, with shirts being sent out around the country and even as far as Spain,” said the spokesperson.

The club says it chose the minor injuries unit “as it is a huge part of our local community, providing an essential service on our doorstep.

“It’s fair to say over the years many Tigers found themselves requiring their assistance, often on a cold and wet Saturday afternoon and we are truly grateful to them.”

Erica Warner, clinical and operational manager for the unit, said: “We will make sure this generous donation is used to enhance the wellbeing of all our staff and the patients they serve.”

She said the funds would be used through the CPFT’s Head To Toe charity.

Mr Day added “I would like to add a huge thank you to Liz Sanderson and Adi Storey, who played a major part in getting this scheme off the ground. “Liz put in many hours of work going through emails, sorting payments, and arranging deliveries.

“We are lucky to have so many volunteers who go above and beyond to help the club; it is always appreciated”