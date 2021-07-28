Published: 3:00 PM July 28, 2021

An RSPCA inspector rescued a squirrel who was trapped inside a lamppost in Cambridgeshirere. - Credit: RSPCA

An RSPCA inspector rescued a squirrel who was trapped inside a lamppost after a concerned member of the public called to say they could hear scratching inside.

They told the call handler they could hear the squirrel trying to get out but he kept slipping back down again.

RSPCA inspector Mitchell Smith attended the incident and it is thought the squirrel had probably fallen down the top of the lamp post as there did not appear to be a light fitting at the top.

Mitchell said: “When I arrived at the location I could clearly hear scratching coming from inside the lamp post.

“I decided the best way to get to the squirrel was to take off the front panel and as a result the squirrel dropped down another couple of feet.

“But despite being closer to the ground and having an exit he wouldn’t come out on his own as he was probably still scared by what had happened.

“So I managed to catch him using my grasper - luckily he wasn’t injured despite his ordeal and he ran off straight away.

“While I have had to rescue squirrels from a number of unusual predicaments, I can safely say I've never been called to rescue one from inside a lamp post before.”



