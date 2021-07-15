Published: 4:58 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM July 15, 2021

Two new trails and an entrance way have been added to RSPB Ouse Fen as it continues with its expansion plans. - Credit: YouTube/RSPB

Wildlife lovers can now make the most of new facilities as part of expansion plans at one of Cambridgeshire’s nature reserves.

The new visitor facilities at RSPB Ouse Fen include two new trails and an entrance way as part of the charity’s project with Hanson UK to create the UK’s largest reedbed.

Keen-eyed visitors can find an access-for-all path throughout daylight hours, with routes to two new trails and connections to long-distance public rights of way.

Jonathan Taylor, senior project manager at the RSPB, said: “In opening our new entrance and trails, more people can enjoy easy access to some time in nature, after it has given us all so much solace in the past year.”

The project, one of the largest in Europe, which will allow visitors to spot an array of wildlife, aims to convert a sand and gravel quarry into a nature reserve as part of a 30-year commitment to improving the site.

As quarrying is finished, Hanson will restore the land to wildlife-rich wetland habitat and then hand it over to the RSPB to be managed.

Hilton Law, Hanson UK project manager, said: “It’s great to see the new entrance opening to allow visitors to enjoy the site as much as we have enjoyed working with the RSPB to create it.”

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/ouse-fen/.