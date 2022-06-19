Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend Cambridgeshire County Day
- Credit: Kensington Palace
The Duke of Cambridge – who today issued a family photograph to mark Father's Day – will attend Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23.
Kensington Palace said the duke's photograph was taken in Jordan in autumn 2021, and the family are pictured with a rocky, sand-coloured backdrop.
Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, announced the Royal visit to the county via Twitter.
“Hot of the press and great news” she tweeted, revealing that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day.
Some 6,000 visitors are expected at the July Course, Newmarket, which the lord lieutenant hopes will “showcase the very best of Cambridgeshire’s people and organisations”.
And, at the same time, she says, offer a “once-in-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Cambridgeshire County Day will feature a variety of live performances including Ely Cathedral Choir, rock bands, dance performances, local school choirs, and many more.
The day will also host static displays including tractors, diggers and emergency/military vehicles.
Companies, charities and not-for-profit organisations from all corners of the county will be exhibiting at the event to showcase the innovation and achievements of their work.
Visitors can see the Royal Air Force’s Rapid Intervention Vehicle, discover the history of the second oldest business in Cambridgeshire, Elgood’s Brewery of Wisbech, and view a replica of the golden 3D printed horse that was presented to HRH The Princess Royal by Peterborough-based Photocentric in 2021.
Lead sponsor Illumina, with the help of Cambridge Science Centre and other local partners, will also be exhibiting and telling the story of DNA.
Mrs Spence OBE QPM, said: “With so many incredible people and organisations set to offer some unforgettable experiences for attendees, we anticipate that Cambridgeshire County Day will be an exciting day brimming with fun, learning and inspiration.
"We are delighted to be able to bring the community together to celebrate the best of our county while commemorating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”
Register for your free entry tickets here
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cambridgeshire-county-day-tickets-301392110917