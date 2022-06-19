A smiling William is shown with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while four-year-old Prince Louis sits on his shoulders. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be at County Day, Newmarket, on June 23. - Credit: Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge – who today issued a family photograph to mark Father's Day – will attend Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23.

Kensington Palace said the duke's photograph was taken in Jordan in autumn 2021, and the family are pictured with a rocky, sand-coloured backdrop.

Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, announced the Royal visit to the county via Twitter.

“Hot of the press and great news” she tweeted, revealing that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day.

Some 6,000 visitors are expected at the July Course, Newmarket, which the lord lieutenant hopes will “showcase the very best of Cambridgeshire’s people and organisations”.

And, at the same time, she says, offer a “once-in-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Hot off the press - great news - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal will visit our very first @CambsCountyDay

to help us celebrate the very best of #Cambridgeshire. https://t.co/wonfxpuYqA — Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant Cambridgeshire (@Lord_Lt_Cambs) June 17, 2022

Cambridgeshire County Day will feature a variety of live performances including Ely Cathedral Choir, rock bands, dance performances, local school choirs, and many more.

The day will also host static displays including tractors, diggers and emergency/military vehicles.

#LineUp announcement – excited to announce that the @UKChineseWomen Performance Group will be performing a dance and promoting cultural exchange between China and the UK at #CambridgeshireCountyDay. #CambsWhatsOn #Events #CambridgeshireEvents #Culture pic.twitter.com/VXHZ8QxG0X — Cambridgeshire County Day (@CambsCountyDay) June 16, 2022

Companies, charities and not-for-profit organisations from all corners of the county will be exhibiting at the event to showcase the innovation and achievements of their work.

Come and join the Cambridgeshire County Day celebrations on 23 June at Newmarket Racecourse. We will have our own marquee where you can chat to colleagues from the council and learn more about the services we offer.



You can book free tickets here - https://t.co/V5zlk8vTSc pic.twitter.com/HjzqLHsSRB — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) June 19, 2022

Visitors can see the Royal Air Force’s Rapid Intervention Vehicle, discover the history of the second oldest business in Cambridgeshire, Elgood’s Brewery of Wisbech, and view a replica of the golden 3D printed horse that was presented to HRH The Princess Royal by Peterborough-based Photocentric in 2021.

Here’s @Lord_Lt_Cambs explaining info on Cambridgeshire County Day in June 2022. It promises to be an amazing occasion. pic.twitter.com/dPLHbmWo1p — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) November 25, 2021

Lead sponsor Illumina, with the help of Cambridge Science Centre and other local partners, will also be exhibiting and telling the story of DNA.

The work continues for the first stage of the set up of @CambsCountyDay as more and more marquees appear @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/nHogeEGmEc — Chris Parkhouse DL (@chrisdeytonbell) June 19, 2022

Mrs Spence OBE QPM, said: “With so many incredible people and organisations set to offer some unforgettable experiences for attendees, we anticipate that Cambridgeshire County Day will be an exciting day brimming with fun, learning and inspiration.

Did you know, there are 7 parts to #CambridgeshireCountyDay, which include:

•The Best of Cambridgeshire Showcase

•Performance stage

•Static displays

•The Business Lounge

•An invite-only Garden Party

•Corporate Hospitality



Which are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/SDQUIE8Sux — Cambridgeshire County Day (@CambsCountyDay) June 17, 2022

"We are delighted to be able to bring the community together to celebrate the best of our county while commemorating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Register for your free entry tickets here

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cambridgeshire-county-day-tickets-301392110917











