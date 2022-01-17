News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
For Worship & Glory II exhibition coming to Ely Cathedral

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:29 PM January 17, 2022
Updated: 2:30 PM January 17, 2022
A collection of traditional alongside contemporary works from the Royal School of Needlework

A collection of traditional alongside contemporary works from the Royal School of Needlework and its degree programme will be exhibited at Ely Cathedral from January 27.

A special collection of works from the Royal School of Needlework is being exhibited at Ely Cathedral later this month. 

After the postponement of the event last year, this ‘much anticipated’ exhibition is taking place in the historic Lady Chapel from January 27 until March 13. 

Following the success of the RSN’s previous Worship and Glory exhibition in 2015, this time there will be traditional stunning displays enriched by several contemporary fashion pieces from their highly regarded degree programme. 

One of the 12 panels of the Litany of Loreto.

One of the 12 panels of the Litany of Loreto. The exhibition at Ely Cathedral will be the first time all 12 panels have been exhibited together since 2013.

A ‘real highlight’ of the exhibition is the opportunity to see all 12 panels of the Litany of Loreto, the first time they have been exhibited together since 2013. 

Joss Palmer, event manager at Ely Cathedral said: “We’re particularly excited about the opportunity to display some of the more modern pieces from several extremely talented students of the RSN. 

“The Lady Chapel is a beautiful light and spacious area providing the perfect location for admiring such famous works in a safe and socially distances environment.” 

Entry is via a cathedral visitor ticket, available to purchase online. 

An embroidered chair that will form par of the RSN exhibition at Ely Cathedral later this month.

An embroidered chair that will form par of the RSN exhibition at Ely Cathedral later this month.

Contemporary fashion pieces from the Royal School of Needlework's degree programme will be exhibited.

Contemporary fashion pieces from the Royal School of Needlework's degree programme will be exhibited.

Exquisite needlework will be on display at the 'For Worship & Glory II' RSN exhibition at Ely Cathedral.

Exquisite needlework will be on display at the 'For Worship & Glory II' RSN exhibition at Ely Cathedral.


