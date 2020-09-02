Advanced search

Cambs NHS patients are first to benefit from new ‘life-changing’ cystic fibrosis treatment

PUBLISHED: 12:37 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 02 September 2020

Royal Papworth Hospital patients will be amongst the first to benefit from a new cystic fibrosis treatment. Picture: Archant/File

Royal Papworth Hospital patients will be amongst the first to benefit from a new cystic fibrosis treatment. Picture: Archant/File

Archant

NHS patients across Cambridgeshire will be amongst the first to benefit from a new “life-changing” drug to treat cystic fibrosis (CF).

The European Medicines Agency granted a license last month for the usage of the “ground-breaking” Kaftrio which will be available at Royal Papworth Hospital.

Kaftrio – known also as the ‘triple combination therapy’ – was given the green light, setting live a deal struck by NHS England in June to get the drug onto the frontline.

The Cambridge hospital is the specialist hospital for respiratory diseases in the East of England. It treats more than 350 adult CF patients from across East Anglia.

CF is an incurable genetic condition where the lungs become clogged with thick, sticky mucus.

This is because people with CF either do not have enough or have ineffective proteins which results in mucus and digestive fluids being too thick.

This leads to blockages, inflammation, increased risk of infection and poor digestion.

You may also want to watch:

Kaftrio treats the underlying causes of CF, by increasing the number of proteins and making them more active, thereby relieving symptoms.

Dr Uta Hill, lead clinician for cystic fibrosis at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed at this amazing news for our patients.

“We believe that this will mark a game-changer for people with cystic fibrosis as it will dramatically improve their quality of life and prognosis.

“There will be some patients who may not yet be eligible for such treatments, however there is ongoing research and clinical trials which will ensure that these patients will also benefit from therapies in the future.”

Some people who are already on the treatment have seen life-changing benefits: increased lung function; activity levels up; improved wellness scores; weight gain; and in a handful of instances patients have even managed to be steered away from needing a lung transplant.

As with any drug, there are side effects for some who take Kaftrio and not everyone is eligible; it is only used on patients aged over 12.

Dr Helen Barker, consultant respiratory physician, said: “The CF team here at Royal Papworth Hospital is committed to getting Kaftrio to all of our eligible patients across the East of England as quickly as possible.

“There is a lot of work to do but please rest assured we are already well under way with the process and although we cannot prescribe immediately, we hope to be able to do so in the coming weeks.” Read more about the landmark NHS deal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Nine arrested and charged - including woman, 35, from Littleport - following Extinction Rebellion protest in Cambridge

Day of protest in Cambridge by Extinction Rebellion. Nine arrested and charged. Photos from Extinction Rebellion social media. Photos: Ams Halls and others

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier, Hayley Ellis and Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES

New church to open serving Ely later this month

Jubilee Church in Ely will be offering services from September 27, 2020. Note: this image was taken before coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Jubilee Church

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Nine arrested and charged - including woman, 35, from Littleport - following Extinction Rebellion protest in Cambridge

Day of protest in Cambridge by Extinction Rebellion. Nine arrested and charged. Photos from Extinction Rebellion social media. Photos: Ams Halls and others

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier, Hayley Ellis and Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES

New church to open serving Ely later this month

Jubilee Church in Ely will be offering services from September 27, 2020. Note: this image was taken before coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Jubilee Church

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambs NHS patients are first to benefit from new ‘life-changing’ cystic fibrosis treatment

Royal Papworth Hospital patients will be amongst the first to benefit from a new cystic fibrosis treatment. Picture: Archant/File

‘More stringent’ punishments needed for ravers who attacked police

Norfolk Police Federation secretary, Sam Hawkins, has called for tougher sentences for attacks on officers after a rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Norfolk Police Federation

Learn about city’s history by joining Ely Heritage Open Days tours, walks and talks - and they’re all free of charge

Discover unique buildings and Ely’s historic past for free as part of a series of heritage events throughout September. Picture: VISIT ELY

Blind 85-year-old to cycle 60-mile London to Cambridge distance for charity

Eddie Baker and his son Roger taking part in the London to Cambridge Bike Ride 2017. Pictures: Cam Sight

New radio station for youngsters hits the Fenland airwaves after successful trial run

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle