Advanced search

COLUMN; A personal view of the life and challenges of Royal Papworth Hospital in the midst of a pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:39 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 02 May 2020

Tom Walker

Tom Walker (right) offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

Tom Walker (right) offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

Archant

Tom Walker, physiotherapist at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust , talks about the impact of COVID-19 on his day to day life.

Tom Walker offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charityTom Walker offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

It is tough, but it is also positive. There is a real feeling of team work, for example my colleagues who are re-training to help the areas most in need, or those asking ‘how can I help?’ if their normal patients are being advised to stay at home. It is inspiring to witness.

We have seen an increase in the number of critical care patients we have at the hospital and as a surge centre, we are starting to see some very poorly people.

It is scary and there is anxiety, it’s only normal to feel that way at times of huge change, but we are well prepared and we are pulling together as a Trust, as the wider NHS and the even-wider healthcare system including hospices, community care and care homes.

Some days the stress and anxiety are extremely difficult to manage but other days I am fine and find myself trying to support other team members as best I can.

Tom Walker offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charityTom Walker offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

Relying on all my usual coping methods of exercise, eating well, yoga, meditation, and distraction techniques has been a vital part of dealing with this so far, as well as an extremely supportive fiancée who is the most incredible person I know.

Also, the fact we are all working as one huge team here at Royal Papworth helps as we are all in this together. Knowing we are making a difference, knowing that the public is behind us, and seeing that support on social media, on the news and in person each day really helps to keep us going.

We will beat this. It might go on for a while and there will be many challenging days, but there will be an end to all of this, and we will get there together. Keep strong, keep positive and keep indoors.

My advice for anyone struggling in this period of social isolation would be to arrange to video call your friends and family and talk to them. We are all in the same boat and it is incredibly tough for everyone. You are not alone; we are all in this together and we will get through this together.

Coronavirus has taken a few things from me personally as I am sure it has others; my wedding has been cancelled and rearranged; my first Glastonbury; my beautiful facial hair (as you have to be clean shaved to wear personal protective equipment).

It is challenging my coping mechanisms and my resilience, but I am learning through this a new strength – it is challenging, but also extremely rewarding.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article appears courtesy of the charity Movember where it first appeared. Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health. ‘We know what works for men – and what doesn’t’ it says.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Nine thefts in 16 days at BP service station with £780 of goods stolen - do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a series of thefts at the BP service station in Witchford Road, Ely. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Nine thefts in 16 days at BP service station with £780 of goods stolen - do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a series of thefts at the BP service station in Witchford Road, Ely. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

COLUMN; A personal view of the life and challenges of Royal Papworth Hospital in the midst of a pandemic

Tom Walker (right) offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Couple show their support for the NHS amid lockdown by playing vintage air raid siren

Graeme (pictured) and Sarah Wigglesworth ran their air raid siren which dates back to the Second World War to show their support for the NHS. Picture: FACEBOOK/SARAH WIGGLESWORTH
Drive 24