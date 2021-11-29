Branch president left pleasantly surprised thanks to freemasons
- Credit: Mike Rouse
Freemasons gave some at a Royal British Legion (RBL) dinner a pleasant surprise thanks to a £800 donation.
The Ely RBL branch held its annual dinner at the city’s Masonic Hall on Silver Street on November 27, which also acted as a Christmas meal, too.
Ian Lindsay, president of the Ely RBL branch, said: “We usually have it just after Remembrance Day, but this year, it doubled up like a Christmas dinner.
“There was a mix of members from the RBL and some representatives from the Ely masonic lodges, and there were 38 diners altogether.”
Diners were treated to a four-course meal with coffee as part of the event.
But Mr Lindsay was pleasantly surprised as freemasons handed over a cheque for £700, which rounded up to £800, and some proceeds will go to the branch and the Poppy Appeal.
“It was a fantastic donation to have,” he added.
“In fact, I didn’t know it was coming so it was a surprise!”