Ely's Royal British Legion branch received a donation of £700 which was rounded up to a total of £800 from freemasons. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Freemasons gave some at a Royal British Legion (RBL) dinner a pleasant surprise thanks to a £800 donation.

The Ely RBL branch held its annual dinner at the city’s Masonic Hall on Silver Street on November 27, which also acted as a Christmas meal, too.

Ian Lindsay, president of the Ely RBL branch, said: “We usually have it just after Remembrance Day, but this year, it doubled up like a Christmas dinner.

“There was a mix of members from the RBL and some representatives from the Ely masonic lodges, and there were 38 diners altogether.”

Diners were treated to a four-course meal with coffee as part of the event.

But Mr Lindsay was pleasantly surprised as freemasons handed over a cheque for £700, which rounded up to £800, and some proceeds will go to the branch and the Poppy Appeal.

The Ely Royal British Legion branch held their annual dinner event at the city's Masonic Hall. - Credit: Mike Rouse

“It was a fantastic donation to have,” he added.

“In fact, I didn’t know it was coming so it was a surprise!”