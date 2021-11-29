News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Branch president left pleasantly surprised thanks to freemasons

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:02 PM November 29, 2021
Ely Royal British Legion branch donation from freemasons

Ely's Royal British Legion branch received a donation of £700 which was rounded up to a total of £800 from freemasons. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Freemasons gave some at a Royal British Legion (RBL) dinner a pleasant surprise thanks to a £800 donation. 

The Ely RBL branch held its annual dinner at the city’s Masonic Hall on Silver Street on November 27, which also acted as a Christmas meal, too. 

Ian Lindsay, president of the Ely RBL branch, said: “We usually have it just after Remembrance Day, but this year, it doubled up like a Christmas dinner. 

“There was a mix of members from the RBL and some representatives from the Ely masonic lodges, and there were 38 diners altogether.” 

Ely Royal British Legion branch receive £800 from freemasons

Ely's Royal British Legion branch received a donation of £700 which was rounded up to a total of £800 from freemasons. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Diners were treated to a four-course meal with coffee as part of the event. 

But Mr Lindsay was pleasantly surprised as freemasons handed over a cheque for £700, which rounded up to £800, and some proceeds will go to the branch and the Poppy Appeal. 

Ely Royal British Legion branch dinner 2021

The Ely Royal British Legion branch held their annual dinner event at the city's Masonic Hall. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Ely Royal British Legion branch annual dinner 2021

The Ely Royal British Legion branch held their annual dinner event at the city's Masonic Hall. - Credit: Mike Rouse

“It was a fantastic donation to have,” he added.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Councils bins green waste collections for seven weeks
  2. 2 OPINION: Soham Station fiasco about to come to a conclusion, or is it? 
  3. 3 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  1. 4 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
  2. 5 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  3. 6 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  4. 7 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
  5. 8 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council 
  6. 9 Check before you travel ahead of major upgrade, commuters warned
  7. 10 New shop already 'exceeded expectations' after strong opening day

“In fact, I didn’t know it was coming so it was a surprise!”   

Charity News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Leon Stowe

Cambridge Crown Court

Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Liam Clifton drove this lorry towards relatives who were sitting in the family garden at Third Drove in Little Downham.

Cambridge Crown Court

Man who drove lorry at relatives to be detained in hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Indian award winner in printer mix-up

Food and Drink

Best Indian in CAMBRIDGESHIRE even though award says best in NORFOLK 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon