Rowers raise almost £4,000 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital in rowing marathon
PUBLISHED: 11:27 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 13 April 2020
Organisers launched the fundraiser hoping to raise £500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital’s coronavirus response - and the Isle of Ely Rowing Club completely smashed its target.
Thirty-two members who had access to their own indoor rowing equipment rowed the distance of a marathon over the Easter weekend.
They were able to take on the challenge using whichever approach they preferred.
Some families opted to do a relay, others preferred to tackle the distance in stages throughout the weekend, and some have completed the distance in one session.
A spokesperson said: “The club hopes that this will go a little way in showing appreciation for all of the hard work and sacrifice being given by our frontline NHS workers.”
The funds will go towards the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.
To contribute, visit the fundraiser’s dedicated JustGiving page.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.